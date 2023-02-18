The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HSY traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,221. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.