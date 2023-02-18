The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of HSY traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,221. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
