The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

