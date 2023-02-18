The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 742,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 638,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Hackett Group

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

