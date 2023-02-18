The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $130.56 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,587,442,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,815,606,443 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

