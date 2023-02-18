The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sumco Price Performance
Shares of SUMCF stock opened at 14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 14.43. Sumco has a 52 week low of 11.93 and a 52 week high of 20.10.
Sumco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUMCF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.