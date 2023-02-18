The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUMCF stock opened at 14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 14.43. Sumco has a 52 week low of 11.93 and a 52 week high of 20.10.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

