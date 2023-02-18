The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $94,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 581,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.00 and its 200 day moving average is $346.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock worth $98,019,613 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.