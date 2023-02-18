The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €114.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €96.06 ($103.29) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($79.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is €101.89 and its 200 day moving average is €103.99.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.