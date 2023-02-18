The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
The GDL Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 30,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $8.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GDL Fund (GDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.