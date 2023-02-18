The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 30,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the third quarter worth $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

