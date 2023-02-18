The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.01

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.09. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 9,869 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

