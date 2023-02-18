The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.01

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.09. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 9,869 shares trading hands.
The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GDL Fund (GDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.