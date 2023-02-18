The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.57

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.57 and traded as high as $36.17. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 12,011 shares traded.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $40,426.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.