The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $81,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

