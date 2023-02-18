The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

