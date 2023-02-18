The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of CWLPF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

About Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

