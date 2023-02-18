The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CWLPF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
