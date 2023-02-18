The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.