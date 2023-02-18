The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $54.14 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

