Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,383 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.31. 213,738,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,005,472. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.