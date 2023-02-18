Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Stories

