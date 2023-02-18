Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.