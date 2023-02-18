Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $156.30 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $156.30 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00424434 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.45 or 0.28115261 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.