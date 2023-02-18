Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 31st

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

