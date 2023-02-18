TD Securities Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$83.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$69.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$78.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.43.

EQB Increases Dividend

About EQB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.