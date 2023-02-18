T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Callie R. Field Sells 5,381 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

