T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Teresa Taylor Sells 11,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

TMUS traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

