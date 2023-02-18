Syscoin Tops One Day Volume of $3.61 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $157.45 million and $3.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

