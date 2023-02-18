Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Down 1.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 9.07% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

