Susquehanna Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $84.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
