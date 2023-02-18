SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

