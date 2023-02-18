SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.10.
SunPower Stock Up 0.2 %
SPWR stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
