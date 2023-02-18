Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.