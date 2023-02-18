Strong Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00024916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $849,134.54 and approximately $79,349.74 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

