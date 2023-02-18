Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $90.06 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $90.06 million and $19.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.27 or 0.06906524 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00079711 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028074 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057395 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00030374 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,225,313 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.