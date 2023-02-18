Storj (STORJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.57 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $179.67 million and approximately $49.57 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

