StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $33,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $35,504,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of STNE opened at $9.29 on Monday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

