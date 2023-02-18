StockNews.com Upgrades Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Hold

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 1,338,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,083. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

