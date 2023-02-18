StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.