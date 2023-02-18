StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
PRQR stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
