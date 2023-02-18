StockNews.com Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $284.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.42 and a 200 day moving average of $237.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

