StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.89.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
