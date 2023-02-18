StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.89.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

