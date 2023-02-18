StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

