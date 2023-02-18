Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Ryder System (NYSE:R) Board

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

Ryder System stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 370,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

