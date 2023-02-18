Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ATRC, AXS, B, CDTX, EQIX, EXPE, FHN, GNTX, IQV, KRG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 18th:
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.