Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ATRC, AXS, B, CDTX, EQIX, EXPE, FHN, GNTX, IQV, KRG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 18th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

