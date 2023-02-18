Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCL traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

