Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Stepan Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of SCL traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.
Stepan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
