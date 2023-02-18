Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.