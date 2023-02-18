Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

