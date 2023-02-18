Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,791.72 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,791.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,854.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ STRRP remained flat at $8.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

