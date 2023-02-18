St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

About St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

