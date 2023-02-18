St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
