SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.57

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.57 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 45.33 ($0.55). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), with a volume of 113,921 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.05.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

