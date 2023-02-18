Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.8 %

CXM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 2,157,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,327. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

