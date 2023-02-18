Spell Token Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $101.06 million and $39.43 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.