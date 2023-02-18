SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,276 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.