SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SP Plus worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 66.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at SP Plus

NASDAQ:SP opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.