Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

SO stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Southern

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

